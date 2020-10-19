Diretta Giuseppe Conte 18 ottobre 2020: Streaming e novità del nuovo ...Covid-19, si va verso un nuovo Dpcm: ecco le ipotesiMinistro Azzolina : più di 80.000 euro di aumento di stipendio in 3 ...Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà su console e PC Digital ad aprile 2021Quali Mascherine Protettive far indossare ai bambini?Final Fantasy VII e VIII twin-pack a dicembre su Nintendo SwitchGuarda nuovi filmati di Cyberpunk 2077 sui veicoli, stile e altroPlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperiencePlayStation 5: primo sguardo alla User ExperienceGTA Online: livello e ricompense triple in Powerplay

Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People

PRAGUE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva Reinforces its Presence in Greece by signing a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Zentiva Reinforces Its Presence In Greece To Better Serve Greek People (Di lunedì 19 ottobre 2020) PRAGUE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Zentiva Reinforces its Presence in Greece by signing a partnership with the company Lavipharm for representation, promotion, and distribution of its pharmaceutical products in Greece. With an established Presence in Europe, Zentiva continues to strengthen its capabilities and service offering for People, by partnering with Lavipharm. "We are very proud to strengthen our Presence in Greece where we want to play a key role by delivering more high-quality and affordable medicines that People depend on every day. Zentiva joined forces with Lavipharm to establish a ground Presence in the country and strengthen ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zentiva Reinforces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Zentiva Reinforces Zentiva Reinforces Presence Greece Better