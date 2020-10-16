Vancouver first city in the world to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020), British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/officially became the inauguraltotheNon-, unanimously approving the initiative aimed at advancing an equitable transition to clean energy and low-carbon solutions. ANon-is critically needed. UNEP states national governments plan to expands at levels that would result in 120 percent more emissions than in keeping with the limit of 1.5C of warming. Despite this, the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and Paris ...