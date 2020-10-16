L’app PS Remote Play ora supporta anche Playstation 5 (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Sony ha appena aggiornato l'app PS Remote Play per Android per consentire di giocare sui dispositivi mobili anche con i giochi per PS5. L'articolo L’app PS Remote Play ora supporta anche Playstation 5 proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Sony ha appena aggiornato l'app PSper Android per consentire di giocare sui dispositivi mobilicon i giochi per PS5. L'articolo L’app PSorastation 5 proviene da TuttoAndroid.

gaetanomugen : RT @BiteYourConsole: Sony aggiorna l'app per la riproduzione remota - HDblog : RT @HDblog: Pronti per PlayStation 5? L'app Remote Play per iOS lo è - BiteYourConsole : Sony aggiorna l'app per la riproduzione remota - infoitscienza : Pronti per PlayStation 5? L'app Remote Play per iOS lo è - 9Filippo2 : @PlayStationIT Salve @PlayStationIT, anche l'app PS4 Remote Play su PS Vita verrà aggiornato a PS Remote Play? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : L’app Remote Roma, vendemmia e shopping di lusso: vino di qualità «anti lockdown» Corriere Roma