Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy in arrivo in europa a ...Fisher-Price presenta Fisher-Price Toy Museum, mostra in digitale il ...Juliana ed Edoardo Stoppa insieme per Ring Fit AdventureYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE PRESENTE AL SPIEL.digitalOPPO lancia A53, nuovo smartphone della serie ACall of Duty: Mobile | L’anniversario del giocoI più famosi titoli tripla A supportano ora le tecnologie NVIDIAIl premier Conte all’inaugurazione del collegamento elettrico tra ...Bollettino Coronavirus del 14 ottobre: nuovi casi, decessi e guaritiTennis, Fabio Fognini è positivo al Covid-19

Volvo' s Backwards Thinking | why facing rearwards is the safest way of travel for your child

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Cars, a global leader in car safety, recommends ...

zazoom
Commenta
Volvo's Backwards Thinking: why facing rearwards is the safest way of travel for your child (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Volvo Cars, a global leader in car safety, recommends to seat small children up to the age of four facing rearwards inside cars, as decades of safety research demonstrate this to be the safest option of travel for small children.     Backed by those decades of research, Volvo Cars safety experts see rearward-facing travel for small children as the best practice worldwide, regardless of local laws or recommendations. "For the best protection, children up to four need to travel rearward facing in cars, simply because their neck is too weak to support the head. It is categorically the best way to ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volvo Backwards
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Volvo Backwards Volvo Backwards Thinking facing rearwards