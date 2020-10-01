Kohler Co. Launches Safe Water For All to Address Global Water and Sanitation Crisis (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Commits to identifying sustainable solutions to Water and Sanitation challenges that will drive measurable impact in communities around the globe Kohler, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Kohler Co., a Global leader in design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, today announced the launch of Safe Water For All, an initiative to further Address pressing issues around Water access, quality and conservation and broaden public awareness around Water issues. With its deep expertise in Water and Sanitation, Kohler is tapping into the innovative mindset of its 35,000+ ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Kohler Launches
Kohler LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kohler Launches