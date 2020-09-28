Grande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la reteSabrina Salerno : Questo scatto risale a 10 giorni fa... oggi? Freddo!Probiotici e prebiotici: qual'è la differenza?Il presidente dell'Inps si raddoppia lo stipendio con effetto ...Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoAnimal Crossing: New Horizons nuovo DLCTorna su Rete4 Dalla parte degli animaliLG VELVET REGALA IL DUAL SCREEN!Ecco i metodi di scommessa disponibili per chi gioca alla rouletteIl Deputato focoso : abbassa la maglietta e bacia il seno della ...

Huawei Releases Banking Resilience Index for 2020 and Beyond

Measuring the Banking Industry's Rises to the New Normal SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huawei Releases Banking Resilience Index for 2020 and Beyond (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) Measuring the Banking Industry's Rises to the New Normal SHANGHAI, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

At Huawei CONNECT 2020, International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets, along with Huawei, have released a major White Paper titled "Banking Industry Rises up to the New Normal".  In this paper, IDC and Huawei survey the impact that Covid-19 has had on the Banking industry and outlines steps that should be taken by banks to ensure their future success.  As part of this report, IDC and Huawei has developed a Banking Resilience ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Releases
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huawei Releases Huawei Releases Banking Resilience Index