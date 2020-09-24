Domenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertenteCome Trasformare le Misure di Sicurezza Covid-19 in Opportunità di ...Sono Gesù reincarnato! Sergei Torop, arrestato in Russia il leader ...Maneater: Ray-Tracing, 4K HDR 60 FPS per Xbox SX e PS5Fallen Legion Revenants a febbraio su ps4 e switchOttimo l'esordio di Enrico Brignano con la prima puntata di Un'ora ...L’importanza della sicurezza informatica per il mondo del gioco online

Swisscom | Ericsson and Qualcomm join forces to find the world' s most innovative 5G applications

ZÜRICH, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company ...

zazoom
Commenta
Swisscom, Ericsson and Qualcomm join forces to find the world's most innovative 5G applications (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) ZÜRICH, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company Swisscom is joining forces with Ericsson and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies GmbH to identify the world's most innovative startups and research teams working on 5G applications. The five winners of theSwisscom StartUp Challengewill be invited to Switzerland in 2021 for an Exploration Week during which they will have the opportunity to carry out extensive testing on their prototypes in Swisscom's live 5G network and take them to the next level. They will have access to the Swisscom 5G lab, its live network and to 5G devices, and will receive the support of experts and mentors from ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Swisscom Ericsson

Le ricadute miliardarie di un eventuale divieto di Huawei  tvsvizzera.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Swisscom Ericsson
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Swisscom Ericsson Swisscom Ericsson Qualcomm join forces