Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing (Di venerdì 4 settembre 2020) COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Arbin has a new patented Three-Electrode "3E" coincell design developed by and licensed from General Motors. Arbin's new 3E Coincell provides users with an affordable, easy to use Three-Electrode cell holder that allows for long-term cycling and provides consistent results between samples that expedites Battery material research for EV applications. When researching Battery materials, the use of a reference Electrode (RE) allows researchers to measure and differentiate the contribution of each component in the cell to the overall cell performance. Three-Electrode ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Arbin Launches