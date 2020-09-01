Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman è Mighty Thor in una nuova fan art (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) Natalie Portman tornerà nei panni di Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder e diventerà Mighty Thor, come anticipa una fan art diffusa sul web. Sappiamo da più di un anno che Natalie Portman tornerà nell'universo cinematografico Marvel in Thor: Love and Thunder e, grazie a una nuova fan art realizzata da un fan della saga, possiamo vedere come potrebbe apparire la splendida attrice nel ruolo di Mighty Thor. La nuova fan art dedicata a Jane Foster/Mighty Thor è stata ... Leggi su movieplayer

Natalie Portman tornerà nei panni di Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder e diventerà Mighty Thor, come anticipa una fan art diffusa sul web. NOTIZIA di ILARIA SCOGNAMIGLIO — 01/09/2020 Sappiamo da p ...

Jeff Goldblum e Taika Waititi stanno lavorando in segreto

La star di Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum, e il regista Taika Waititi stanno tramando qualcosa. Stando a quanto affermato dall’attore il progetto sul quale starebbero lavorando deve però “rimanere segr ...

