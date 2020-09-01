Maxonrow Launches Asset Tokenization Service True Asset Issuing, TAI, and Announces Partnership with KYC-Chain (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) #ict TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Maxonrow today announced the launch of its Asset Tokenization Service"True Asset Issuing, TAI,, available starting Sep 1. As a leading technology company committed to helping businesses and governments improve ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Maxonrow Launches Maxonrow Organizes Hackathon to Reimagine Blockchain for Healthcare Solutions Padova News