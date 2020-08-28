Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, l'oscuro gioco strategico per PC e console annunciato con un trailer (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) Il publisher Focus Home Interactive e lo sviluppatore Gasket Games hanno annunciato Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground per PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch e PC (Steam) durante la Gamescom Opening Night Live. Il titolo sarà lanciato nel 2021.Ecco una panoramica del gioco, tramite la sua pagina Steam:Leggi altro... Leggi su eurogamer

Warhammer Age Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Warhammer Age