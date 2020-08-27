102 Startups Selected For Plug and Play's Fall 2020 Batches (Di giovedì 27 agosto 2020) SUNNYVALE, California, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Plug and Play has announced the selection of 102 new Startups into their Fall 2020 Batches. These Startups were Selected to join one of the following programs that will run through October 2020: Brand & Retail, Enterprise Tech, Food & Beverage, Media & Advertising, New Materials & Packaging, and Supply Chain. Of the 102 Startups, 49 of them are internationally based and represent 13 different countries. The full list of Startups is available on Plug and Play's website. "These Startups are not only innovative, but also some of the strongest in their ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 102 Startups La startup Keyless si aggiudica i 20mila euro della challange di Telsy La Repubblica