Tencent Sets Up Its New Cultural and Creative Headquarters in Chengdu High-tech Zone

Chengdu, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent, one of the largest integrated Internet service ...

Tencent Sets Up Its New Cultural and Creative Headquarters in Chengdu High-tech Zone (Di mercoledì 26 agosto 2020) Chengdu, China, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Tencent, one of the largest integrated Internet service providers in China and one of the world's top 500 enterprises, has ramped up its investment in Chengdu to expand into the Cultural and Creative industry. Recently, Tencent inked an investment and cooperation agreement with Chengdu High-tech Zone (CDHT) on Tencent's new Cultural and Creative Headquarters project, marking the launch of the tech giant's first functional Headquarters in the country.

