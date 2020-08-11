CEOs: Post-Covid changes are permanent and there are more to come (Di martedì 11 agosto 2020) - A new PwC survey of CEOs across the globe looks at the outlook for growth and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the way businesses operate now and in the future. - According to CEOs, shifts towards remote working, automation and low-density offices are here to stay. - Climate change, supply chain safety and adapting the customer experience are amongst additional trends driving further long term change. LONDON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The need for business leaders and policy makers to fundamentally rethink the way they plan, invest and operate in the future is underlined in a new survey of 699 global CEOs released by PwC. The survey shows the majority of CEOs believe that Covid-19 pandemic driven shifts towards remote collaboration (78%), automation (76%) and ... Leggi su iltempo

giovanniproto67 : RT @giovanniproto67: Non possiamo gestire un’attività in un pianeta morto”: i CEO intendono dare la priorità alle questioni ecologiche post… - AvvocatoLorenti : RT @giovanniproto67: Non possiamo gestire un’attività in un pianeta morto”: i CEO intendono dare la priorità alle questioni ecologiche post… - giovanniproto67 : Non possiamo gestire un’attività in un pianeta morto”: i CEO intendono dare la priorità alle questioni ecologiche p… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CEOs Post