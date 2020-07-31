Global buyers attend Global Sources Online Show to experience a new era of sourcing (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) Quality buyer communities and GS verified suppliers offering a new sourcing experience fitting in today's demand." For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/3fWHFj9 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire. Leggi su cataniaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global buyersIl “Buyer” Cina riparte ma l'offerta è in quarantena ISPIonline Global buyers attend Global Sources Online Show to experience a new era of sourcing
HONG KONG, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Online Show (GSOS) officially kicked off on July 29 with over 500,000 page views on the first day. Over 1,700 buyers enrolled for business m ...
Poll: IoT Tech Buyers Bullish on Near-Term CapEx Spending
LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll of over 100 enterprise users and product makers that buy technology solutions for the "Internet of Things" shows that those individuals are not allowin ...
Global buyersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global buyers