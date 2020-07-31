Global buyers attend Global Sources Online Show to experience a new era of sourcing (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) Quality buyer communities and GS verified suppliers offering a new sourcing experience fitting in today's demand." For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/3fWHFj9 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire. Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Global buyers

ISPIonline

HONG KONG, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Online Show (GSOS) officially kicked off on July 29 with over 500,000 page views on the first day. Over 1,700 buyers enrolled for business m ...LONDON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll of over 100 enterprise users and product makers that buy technology solutions for the "Internet of Things" shows that those individuals are not allowin ...