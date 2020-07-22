Review Party “Il portale degli obelischi- La terra spezzata” di N.K. ...I club di calcio più ricchi d’Europa: dove sono le italiane?I GORILLAZ PUBBLICANO UN PEZZO CHE OMAGGIA PAC-MANCambium Networks: infrastrutture wireless a 60 GHzJennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...

STARMUS Returns | The world-renowned festival supported by Stephen Hawking | Brian May and Alexei Leonov announces a landmark event dedicated to Mars in 2021 for STARMUS VI Armenia to host

Armenia will showcase the world's great scientific minds and Rockstar talent in celebration of Mars ...

zazoom
Commenta
STARMUS Returns: The world-renowned festival supported by Stephen Hawking, Brian May and Alexei Leonov announces a landmark event dedicated to Mars in 2021 for STARMUS VI. Armenia to host (Di mercoledì 22 luglio 2020) Armenia will showcase the world's great scientific minds and Rockstar talent in celebration of Mars exploration YEREVAN, Armenia, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/

STARMUS, one of the world-scale science and art festivals will take place in September 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia, to celebrate science communication with world-class scientists, artists and astronauts. STARMUS VI will be dedicated to Mars, from the very first Soviet Mars 3 and American MARINER 9 to the spectacular NASA missions and ambitious manned landing plans of Space X. It has been 50 years since Mars 3 performed the first soft landing on the ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : STARMUS Returns

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : STARMUS Returns
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : STARMUS Returns STARMUS Returns world renowned festival