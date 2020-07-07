Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Premium Passports Lose Their Shine in a Post-pandemic World

LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As parts of the globe cautiously begin to open up, the focus ...

zazoom
Commenta
Premium Passports Lose Their Shine in a Post-pandemic World (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 As parts of the globe cautiously begin to open up, the focus is on what travel freedom and global mobility will look like in a Post–Covid-19 World. Last week the EU released a list of countries that would be allowed entry into the bloc from 1 July based on health and safety criteria. Included were Australia, Canada, Japan, and South Korea that traditionally score highly on the Henley Passport Index — the original ranking of all the World's Passports according to the number of destinations you can access without a visa. However, in a move perceived as a stinging rebuke for its poor handling of the pandemic, the US was notably excluded from the welcome list, as were Brazil and Russia. Although not reflected in the latest ranking, which does not take temporary travel bans into account, it is eye-opening to consider what ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Premium Passports

Tinder Passport connette gli utenti di tutto il mondo  igizmo.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premium Passports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Premium Passports Premium Passports Lose Their Shine