«The New Pope» e la frecciatina a Meghan Markle | che «vuole fare l’influencer»

The New Pope, le foto della serie Sky

«The New Pope» e la frecciatina a Meghan Markle, che «vuole fare l'influencer» (Di sabato 18 gennaio 2020) Meghan Markle e Paolo Sorrentino. Venerdì sera, quando Sky ha mandato in onda la terza puntata di The New Pope, il premio Oscar ci ha messo anche la Duchessa di Sussex. «Sir, c'è Meghan al telefono, vuole un consiglio su come vestirsi», ha sussurrato il maggiordomo a John Brannox, ecclesiastico vanesio con gli occhi neri di kajal e le giacche di broccato. «Quella Meghan?», gli ...

twitterweareafterhours : È davvero un onore accompagnare le immagini di 'The New Pope'. Da ora, il brano qui ?? - tancredipalmeri : E dal New York Times, sulla notizia su Cristiano Ronaldo nel team of the year, scrivono: "Tutto questo è assurdo. E… - SelinaKyleUwU : Stan the new sombrero skin uwu ????

