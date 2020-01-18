«The New Pope» e la frecciatina a Meghan Markle, che «vuole fare l’influencer» (Di sabato 18 gennaio 2020) The New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyThe New Pope, le foto della serie SkyMeghan Markle e Paolo Sorrentino. Venerdì sera, quando Sky ha mandato in onda la terza puntata di The New Pope, il premio Oscar ci ha messo anche la Duchessa di Sussex. «Sir, c’è Meghan al telefono, vuole un consiglio su come vestirsi», ha sussurrato il maggiordomo a John Brannox, ecclesiastico vanesio con gli occhi neri di kajal e le giacche di broccato. «Quella Meghan?», gli ... Leggi la notizia su vanityfair

