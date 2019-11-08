Wanda Nara senza reggiseno... le mani non bastano a coprirePicchiano e umiliano sui social un’alunna disabile di 14 anniAbusi su bimba 10 anni, arrestato don Michele MottolaArcelorMittal, oggi sciopero a TarantoArriva a Bagnone la prevenzione a Km zero! Tante le visite altamente ...E' morto il cantante Fred Bongusto : aveva 84 anni ed era malato da ...La sexy pole dance di Diletta Leotta e Chiara Ferragni... non c'è ...La pornostar Valentina Nappi a Giorgia Meloni : Se lei è cristiana io ...Sei alta un metro e 50 e ti fotoshoppi! Giulia de Lellis attaccata su ...Fascio di mer**! Vauro non ci sta e affronta l’energumeno tra il ...

Justin Theroux chiede a Jennifer Aniston di adottare un cane (Di venerdì 8 novembre 2019) Justin Theroux è un vero e proprio paladino nella difesa dei cani abbandonati: non solo per la sua partecipazione al remake di "Lilli e il Vagabondo", ma per una spiccata sensibilità nei confronti del mondo animale. Da quando ha adottato Kuma si prodiga in tutti i modi nei confronti di una sensibilizzazione concreta, che porti amici e parenti ad adottare qualche trovatello in canile. Non ultima la scelta di citare molti colleghi su Instagram, compresa l'ex moglie Jennifer Aniston, con cui è rimasto in ottimi rapporti. L'attore stava girando nei pressi di San Buenaventura in California, quando è venuto a conoscenza della presenza del rifugio Ventura County Animal Services, dove si è subito diretto in compagnia di Kuma.

Justin ha immortalato alcuni dei tanti ospiti presenti raccontando le loro storie e spronando i suoi follower nei confronti di una buona adozione: una scelta importante ...
