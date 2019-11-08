Justin Theroux chiede a Jennifer Aniston di adottare un cane

Fonte : ilgiornale

(Di venerdì 8 novembre 2019)è un vero e proprio paladino nella difesa dei cani abbandonati: non solo per la sua partecipazione al remake di "Lilli e il Vagabondo", ma per una spiccata sensibilità nei confronti del mondo animale. Da quando ha adottato Kuma si prodiga in tutti i modi nei confronti di una sensibilizzazione concreta, che porti amici e parenti adqualche trovatello in canile. Non ultima la scelta di citare molti colleghi su Instagram, compresa l'ex moglie, con cui è rimasto in ottimi rapporti. L'attore stava girando nei pressi di San Buenaventura in California, quando è venuto a conoscenza della presenza del rifugio Ventura County Animal Services, dove si è subito diretto in compagnia di Kuma.ha immortalato alcuni dei tanti ospiti presenti raccontando le loro storie e spronando i suoi follower nei confronti di una buona adozione: una scelta importante ...

