Sungrow Hydrogen won the largest supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman!
HEFEI, China, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/
On January 18th, Sungrow Hydrogen signed supply agreement with ACME Group and will provide water electrolysis Hydrogen production equipment for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman. It also marks the official start of the cooperation between ACME Group and Sungrow Hydrogen in the Middle East.According to the agreement, Sungrow Hydrogen will provide multiple sets of 1000Nm³/h ALK Hydrogen production equipment and flexible green Hydrogen production solutions for the project. The delivery will be completed within 2025.The project is the core part of ACME's green energy strategy in the Middle East is anticipated to begin operations in 2026. Upon commencement, the initial capacity for green ammonia production will be 300 tonnes per day. Undoubtedly, it has the potential to greatly strengthen Oman's position in the global green Hydrogen industry in the future.
