Wrapping up 2024 with ZEROBASEONE

Born from the hit survival show Boys Planet in 2023,(ZB1) quickly established themselves as one of the most beloved fourth-generation K-pop groups. Composed of nine members – Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Han Yujin, and Kim Gyuvin – the group stands out for their versatility, vocal talent, and spectacular performances that have captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.Following their explosive debutthe album Youth in the Shade,has continued breaking records, solidifying their place among the elite in the global music scene. The yearhas been particularly eventful for the group: they embarked on their first international tour, bringing their energy and charisma to some of the most prestigious stages around the globe.