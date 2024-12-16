YES RapidCure Systems chosen by SkyWater Technology for Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging
The YES RapidCure tool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca Technologies, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time.FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced Packaging today announced that SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), has chosen the YES RapidCure polymer dielectric curing Systems for their implementation of the M-Series™ fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) Technology in partnership with Deca Technologies 'Deca'.Shrinking line width and spacing in advanced Packaging drives new polymer materials that require low temperature curing. The YES RapidCure tool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time.
