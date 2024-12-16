Liberoquotidiano.it - YES RapidCure Systems chosen by SkyWater Technology for Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

The YEStool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca Technologies, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time.FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/YES (Yield Engineering, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advancedtoday announced that(NASDAQ: SKYT), hasthe YESpolymer dielectric curingfor their implementation of the M-Series™ fan-out(FOWLP)in partnership with Deca Technologies 'Deca'.Shrinking line width and spacing in advanceddrives new polymer materials that require low temperature curing. The YEStool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time.