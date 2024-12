Ilfoglio.it - How the Catholic Church has cut the thin thread that still tied it to Assad

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] In late August 2013, a Western attack on Damascus was considered imminent. Military plans were defined, and the mission's purpose was clear: Bashar al-had used chemical weapons in Ghouta, a suburb of the capital, crossing one of the many red lines set by Barack Obama and his allies during the years of civil war. This was perhaps the most difficult red line to ignore, resonating deeply with public opinion. However, the Pope intervened, dedicating an entire Angelus on September 1 to the issue: "I firmly condemn the use of chemical weapons! I tell youhave the terrible images of recent days fixed in my mind and heart!" But Francis added, "It is never violencebrings peace.