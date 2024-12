Liberoquotidiano.it - Montran Implements Modern Central Securities Depository at the Central Bank of Kosovo

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its state-of-the-art(CSD) system at theof. Thistechnology solution unifies comprehensive management of dematerialized financial instruments for the, and is fully integrated with's Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), combined with bulk clearing capability.Theized system introduces immediate benefits such as improved operational efficiency, interoperability and automation, enhanced collateral management capability, a user-friendly interface, and robust data reporting tools."has been an outstanding partner from day one, showing true commitment to meeting our needs," said Mrs. Shkendije Nahi, Director of Asset and Reserve Management at theof