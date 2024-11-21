Liberoquotidiano.it - How important are clean restrooms to you? New global survey shares Post Pandemic Perceptions of Commercial Restrooms

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

Excel Dryer, Inc., and MetrixLab study shows customers may not return ifare dirtyEAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Thechanged the world forever. While wearing masks and social distancing are now optional, one critical habit remains: proper handwashing, which includes thorough drying. People are washing their hands at an unprecedented rate, and that puts the restroom experience under more intense scrutiny than ever before."Washingr hands has always been, as shown by the CDC mantra, 'hands save lives.'" said William Gagnon, COO, Excel Dryer. "Thereminded the world of the importance of proper hand hygiene. There is also a keen focus onand how a person's experience in them can directly affect a company's reputation and its bottom line.