TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone Named CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-richs, tablets, and connected devices, is proud to announce its TCL 50 PRO5Ghas been honored with a CESfor Mobile Devices. The recognition exemplifies TCL's commitment to humanize technology and deliver innovative products optimized for the user experience.This marks the second year in a row TCL has been recognized by the CTA for its mobile products. Last year, the TCL 40was alsoa CES 2024in the Mobile Devices category. Emboldened by the positive back and results, TCL is committed to further pushing the boundaries ofwith even more advanced and humanized technology for all users.