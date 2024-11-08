Liberoquotidiano.it - BLUETTI and UN-Habitat Forge Partnership to Promote Clean Energy and Sustainable Development Across Africa

CAIRO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a global leader instorage solutions, has entered into a strategicwith the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-) at the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo, held from November 4–8. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerateadoption andin.The WUF12, themed "It All Starts at Home: Local actions forcities and communities", highlights urgent local actions needed to address issues like affordable housing, climate change, rising living costs, and the lack of basic services. This theme align closely with's mission to create a better world through. The focus on local action is particularly relevant in, where millions of people still lack reliable electricity.