Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | demo giocabile a Lucca Comics & Games

(Adnkronos) – Square Enix ha annunciato che Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake sarà giocabile su Nintendo Switch a Lucca Comics & Games, dal 30 ottobre al 3 novembre, presso il padiglione Nintendo in Piazza Bernardini. I visitatori potranno provare in anteprima il Remake dell'iconico RPG prima del lancio ufficiale, previsto per il 14 novembre 2024.

