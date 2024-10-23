Ucraina, Zelensky: “Impedite a Pyongyang di unirsi a guerra” (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Gli Stati Uniti confermano la presenze di truppe nordcoreane in Russia. Mentre secondo l’intelligence di Seul entro fine dicembre potrebbero essere 10 mila i militari di Pyongyang in aiuto di Mosca. Dura la condanna di Zelensky che invoca un intervento della comunità internaizonale. Servizio di Clara Iatosti Ucraina, Zelensky: “Impedite a Pyongyang di unirsi a guerra” TG2000. Tv2000.it - Ucraina, Zelensky: “Impedite a Pyongyang di unirsi a guerra” Leggi tutta la notizia su Tv2000.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Gli Stati Uniti confermano la presenze di truppe nordcoreane in Russia. Mentre secondo l’intelligence di Seul entro fine dicembre potrebbero essere 10 mila i militari diin aiuto di Mosca. Dura la condanna diche invoca un intervento della comunità internaizonale. Servizio di Clara Iatosti: “di” TG2000.

