Manchester United e Tottenham seguono Kevin Zenon prima della finestra di gennaio (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Breaking: BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – 31 AGOSTO: Cristian Lema (R) del Boca Juniors festeggia dopo aver segnato il primo gol della sua squadra con il compagno di squadra Kevin Zenon durante una partita della Liga Profesional 2024 tra Boca Juniors e Rosario Central all'Estadio Alberto J. Armando il 31 agosto , 2024 a Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Foto di Daniel Jayo/Getty Images) Secondo quanto riferito, Manchester United e Tottenham stanno tenendo d'occhio il centrocampista del Boca Juniors Kevin Zenon mentre valutano potenziali rinforzi in vista della finestra di mercato di gennaio. Come riportato da TBR Football, i due club hanno mostrato interesse per il giocatore argentino, con il club che si aspetta di perdere il suo giocatore di punta nella prossima finestra di mercato.

