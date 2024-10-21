On the Go with Ginta, lo chef stellato Andrea Berton: “Quando cucino sono un po’ architetto” (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Lo chef stellato si racconta nel video podcast condotto da Ginta In occasione dei 10 anni della sua stella Michelin, Andrea Berton si racconta in un nuovo episodio di 'On the Go with Ginta'. Lo chef ha condiviso con la conduttrice del video podcast aneddoti della sua infanzia e il percorso della sua carriera. L'infanzia Sbircialanotizia.it - On the Go with Ginta, lo chef stellato Andrea Berton: “Quando cucino sono un po’ architetto” Leggi tutta la notizia su Sbircialanotizia.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Losi racconta nel video podcast condotto daIn occasione dei 10 anni della sua stella Michelin,si racconta in un nuovo episodio di 'On the Go'. Loha condiviso con la conduttrice del video podcast aneddoti della sua infanzia e il percorso della sua carriera. L'infanzia

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Chef arrested for indecent exposure and public obscenity - The Filmnagar Police arrested Bhuthkuri Ramesh, 34, who works as a chef at Jelly Belly Food Pvt. Ltd., on charges of indecent exposure and public obscenity. The arrest comes after two separate ... (thehindu.com)

He became TikTok-famous cooking at Waffle House. Now this chef has a new streaming home at a Cumming pub - Donovan Carter was working his standard third-shift at a Waffle House in Cumming when one of his regular customers asked him a question that would prove to change everything for the 56-year-old cook. (forsythnews.com)

Photos: Lance Armstrong, Gordon Ramsay, Sting descend on Formula 1 Pirelli U.S. Grand Prix in Austin - Gordon Ramsay, Sting and Joe Rogan were among the famous faces spotted at Austin's Circuit of the Americas over the weekend. (expressnews.com)