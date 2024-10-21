HAMSA Experience sui Quartieri Spagnoli| Dj set & Live CELLO in Candlelight (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) HAMSA - Elevate Your Senses, un format che trasporterà il pubblico in un viaggio sensoriale unico nel suo genere.Ispirato all'iconografia della mano di Fatima, HAMSA celebra la diversità culturale attraverso la musica elettronica, unendo influenze da tutto il mondo, dall'orientale Napolitoday.it - HAMSA Experience sui Quartieri Spagnoli| Dj set & Live CELLO in Candlelight Leggi tutta la notizia su Napolitoday.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024)- Elevate Your Senses, un format che trasporterà il pubblico in un viaggio sensoriale unico nel suo genere.Ispirato all'iconografia della mano di Fatima,celebra la diversità culturale attraverso la musica elettronica, unendo influenze da tutto il mondo, dall'orientale

HAMSA Experience sui Quartieri Spagnoli| Dj set & Live CELLO in Candlelight - Hamsa non si limita solo alla musica, ma coinvolge tutti i sensi. Incensi e profumi olistici avvolgeranno il pubblico. Un violoncello dal vivo aprirà la serata in un concerto a lume di candela. (napolitoday.it)

