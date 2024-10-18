Tuchel L’Inghilterra si muove in modo “comprensibile”, ma la “cultura del calcio” è un problema per la FA – McKenna (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-18 18:56:35 Cari lettori di Justcalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Kieran McKenna ha dato un sostegno misurato alla nomina di Thomas Tuchel da parte delL’Inghilterra e ha parlato di “idee errate” sul ruolo del centro calcistico nazionale della FA, St George’s Park, nella formazione di allenatori inglesi d’élite. L’allenatore dell’Ipswich Town, McKenna, ha conseguito il badge da allenatore al St George’s Park, diplomandosi con la licenza Pro Uefa – il certificato di allenatore più alto possibile – mentre era allenatore dell’Under 18 del Manchester United nel 2017. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-18 18:56:35 Cari lettori di Just.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione: Kieranha dato un sostegno misurato alla nomina di Thomasda parte dele ha parlato di “idee errate” sul ruolo del centro calcistico nazionale della FA, St George’s Park, nella formazione di allenatori inglesi d’élite. L’allenatore dell’Ipswich Town,, ha conseguito il badge da allenatore al St George’s Park, diplomandosi con la licenza Pro Uefa – il certificato di allenatore più alto possibile – mentre era allenatore dell’Under 18 del Manchester United nel 2017.

