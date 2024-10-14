Cina: WMS, think tank presenta rapporto su responsabilita’, missione di media nell’era IA (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Urumqi, 14 ott – (Xinhua) – Un rapporto di un think tank sui pro e i contro dell’intelligenza artificiale (IA) per i media globali e’ stato pubblicato oggi, in occasione della cerimonia di apertura della sesta edizione del World media Summit (WMS). Il rapporto, intitolato “responsabilita’ e missione dei media nell’era dell’IA”, e’ stato pubblicato dallo Xinhua Institute, un think tank affiliato all’agenzia di stampa Xinhua, l’agenzia di stampa nazionale cinese. Il rapporto, suddiviso in quattro parti, esamina le opportunita’ e le sfide che i media globali devono affrontare nell’era dell’IA. Esplora inoltre la missione dei media, evidenziando lo stato attuale della comprensione e dell’applicazione dell’IA all’interno dell’industria mediatica globale. Romadailynews.it - Cina: WMS, think tank presenta rapporto su responsabilita’, missione di media nell’era IA Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Urumqi, 14 ott – (Xinhua) – Undi unsui pro e i contro dell’intelligenza artificiale (IA) per iglobali e’ stato pubblicato oggi, in occasione della cerimonia di apertura della sesta edizione del WorldSummit (WMS). Il, intitolato “deidell’IA”, e’ stato pubblicato dallo Xinhua Institute, unaffiliato all’agenzia di stampa Xinhua, l’agenzia di stampa nazionale cinese. Il, suddiviso in quattro parti, esamina le opportunita’ e le sfide che iglobali devono affrontaredell’IA. Esplora inoltre ladei, evidenziando lo stato attuale della comprensione e dell’applicazione dell’IA all’interno dell’industriatica globale.

