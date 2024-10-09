Hurricane Trio in concerto a Domodossola con il sassofonista Chris Collins (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Sabato 12 ottobre nuovo appuntamento con la musica dal vivo all'auditorium della scuola media G. Floreanini di Domodossola. A salire sul palco una formazione che le proprie radici in Ossola, l'Hurricane Trio, affiancato per l'occasione da uno dei sassofonisti più apprezzati sulla scena mondiale Novaratoday.it - Hurricane Trio in concerto a Domodossola con il sassofonista Chris Collins Leggi tutta la notizia su Novaratoday.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Sabato 12 ottobre nuovo appuntamento con la musica dal vivo all'auditorium della scuola media G. Floreanini di. A salire sul palco una formazione che le proprie radici in Ossola, l', affiancato per l'occasione da uno dei sassofonisti più apprezzati sulla scena mondiale

