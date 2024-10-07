Autunno a New York per Laura Pausini (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Ravenna, 7 ottobre 2024 – Un riassunto delle 36 ore passate a New York. Andata e ritorno a ritmo di musica. Le note che accompagnano il viaggio sono quelle di “Ciao”, l’ultimo singolo della cantante Laura Pausini, che nel reel pubblicato sui social tiene il tempo con le dita e porta in giro il brano per tutta la città. Lo canta tra i passeggeri dell’aeroporto, sul taxi, ai piani più alti dei grattacieli newyorchesi. È uno degli ultimi contenuti postati da Pausini, che è stata a New York in occasione del concerto del 5 ottobre all’Ubs Arena a Elmont, Long Island. Quando passeggia per le strade di New York, Laura Pausini indossa un look ‘street’: jeans larghi, polo o t-shirt e cappellino da basket. Si trasforma, invece, sul palco dell’Arena, con un lungo ed elegantissimo abito nero a frange. Ilrestodelcarlino.it - Autunno a New York per Laura Pausini Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilrestodelcarlino.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Ravenna, 7 ottobre 2024 – Un riassunto delle 36 ore passate a New. Andata e ritorno a ritmo di musica. Le note che accompagnano il viaggio sono quelle di “Ciao”, l’ultimo singolo della cantante, che nel reel pubblicato sui social tiene il tempo con le dita e porta in giro il brano per tutta la città. Lo canta tra i passeggeri dell’aeroporto, sul taxi, ai piani più alti dei grattacieli newyorchesi. È uno degli ultimi contenuti postati da, che è stata a Newin occasione del concerto del 5 ottobre all’Ubs Arena a Elmont, Long Island. Quando passeggia per le strade di Newindossa un look ‘street’: jeans larghi, polo o t-shirt e cappellino da basket. Si trasforma, invece, sul palco dell’Arena, con un lungo ed elegantissimo abito nero a frange.

Louisiana autism conference coming to Lake Charles - This one-day conference will be at L’Auberge Casino Resort on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. It will feature the creator of the Detention Alternative for Autistic Youth treatment court, also known as ... (kplctv.com)

Adams compares old Turkish associates to Hamas - Federal prosecutors wrote in the indictment that Adams did so at the request of his Turkish contact who told him in 2016 that “if Adams wished to continue receiving support from the Turkish government ... (politico.com)

How chef Jacques Pépin found, and shaped, CT’s food community - Jacques Pepin, known for his cookbooks and TV shows, moved to Comnecticut in 1974. That decision has had a big impact on the state’s food community. (courant.com)