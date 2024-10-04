Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 4 ott 2024

MD Logistics to Open State-of-the-art Dedicated Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Indiana

MD Logistics to Open State-of-the-art Dedicated Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Indiana (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) - 18,500m2 Area Being Remade into State-of-the-art Facility Dedicated to Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals to Provide Higher Quality Pharmaceutical Logistics Services - TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/

MD Logistics LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is remaking the North Area of its existing Warehouse in Plainfield in the U.S. State of Indiana into a Dedicated Pharmaceutical facility that will commence operations in October. NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202409277148-O3-nAkv058x  Exterior view of Warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/prwPI1flPVWX1sAF.jpg  Interior view of refrigerated Warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/prwPI2fl3UA9VL4y.
