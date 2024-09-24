9-1-1 | Lone Star – stagione 5 | data di uscita trama e molto altro

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) 9-1-1:5:diIl dramma procedurale 9-1-1, creato da Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk e Tim Minear, ha avuto un enorme successo al suo debutto nel 2018, tanto che l’anno successivo la Fox ne ha ordinato uno spinoff, 9-1-1:. Ora, dopo quattro stagioni esplosive,sembra destinata a concludere la quinta. Con queste premesse, la posta in gioco non potrebbe mai essere più alta per lo spinoff, dato che i fan di tutto il mondo chiedono risposte alle domande più scottanti e un finale soddisfacente per la squadra 126. Dopo che la première è stata frustrantemente ritara causa degli scioperi del 2023, la tensione all’interno del fandom non poteva essere più alta e la pazienza si è esaurita.