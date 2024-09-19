Cambrex Announces New Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Manufacturing Technology (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Cambrex, a leading global contract development and Manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, has successfully developed a new Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-Phase reactors. This new LPPS Technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state Peptide Synthesis processes. "Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in the research and development of complex synthetics, specifically to reduce the economic and environmental impacts of Manufacturing Peptides and oligonucleotides," said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Cambrex, a leading global contract development and Manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, has successfully developed a new Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) Technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-Phase reactors. This new LPPS Technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state Peptide Synthesis processes. "Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in the research and development of complex synthetics, specifically to reduce the economic and environmental impacts of Manufacturing Peptides and oligonucleotides," said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Cambrex Announces New Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Manufacturing Technology - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a cambrex company ... adnkronos
- API Intermediate Market Valued at USD 139.4 Billion in 2022, Expected to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2030 - Global API Intermediate Market is valued at approximately USD 139.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Read the ... taiwannews.tw
- API Intermediate Market USD 139.4 Billion in 2022, Expected to Grow at 7.4% CAGR (2023-2030) - Global API Intermediate Market is valued at approximately USD 139.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Active ... taiwannews.tw
Video Cambrex AnnouncesVideo Cambrex Announces