Tethys Space Dungeon. Little Rocket Games annuncia il lancio del Dungeon Crawler family (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Tethys Space Dungeon – Little Rocket Games è lieta di annunciare il lancio del nuovo gioco da tavolo Tethys Space Dungeon, disponibile dal 6 settembre 2024. Questo Dungeon Crawler collaborativo è stato progettato per unire divertimento e avventura, rendendolo accessibile anche ai più giovani giocatori.Esplora la luna di Saturno in un’avventura coinvolgente. In Tethys Space Dungeon, tu e i tuoi compagni di squadra dovrete esplorare la colonia mineraria sulla luna di Saturno, Tethys, per completare missioni cruciali e affrontare la Regina Aliena. Ad ogni turno, nuove stanze si aprono, svelando temibili alieni, armi potenziabili, oggetti preziosi e bottini nascosti. Il gioco offre azioni rapide e dinamiche, con meccaniche semplici che permettono anche ai giocatori più giovani di immergersi nell’azione.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
