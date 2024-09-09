Tethys Space Dungeon Little Rocket Games annuncia il lancio del Dungeon Crawler family

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024)è lieta dire ildel nuovo gioco da tavolo, disponibile dal 6 settembre 2024. Questocollaborativo è stato progettato per unire divertimento e avventura, rendendolo accessibile anche ai più giovani giocatori.Esplora la luna di Saturno in un’avventura coinvolgente. In, tu e i tuoi compagni di squadra dovrete esplorare la colonia mineraria sulla luna di Saturno,, per completare missioni cruciali e affrontare la Regina Aliena. Ad ogni turno, nuove stanze si aprono, svelando temibili alieni, armi potenziabili, oggetti preziosi e bottini nascosti. Il gioco offre azioni rapide e dinamiche, con meccaniche semplici che permettono anche ai giocatori più giovani di immergersi nell’azione.