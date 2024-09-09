PM Modi Calls for Democratizing Solar Manufacturing and Technology at International Solar Festival 2024 (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) NEW DELHI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the inaugural International Solar Festival 2024, being hosted by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on September 5-6. With 119 member and signatory countries, the ISA works to advance global Solar energy adoption, particularly focusing on developing nations. "The world must collectively address the imbalance in renewables' investments. Solar Manufacturing and Technology must be democratized to help developing countries. As ISA co-founder, India is committed to working with the world for a green, inclusive future. ISA, through global policy and action, is leading the world to a future powered by the sun," the Hon'ble Prime Minister said.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
