PM Modi Calls for Democratizing Solar Manufacturing and Technology at International Solar Festival 2024

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) NEW DELHI, Sept. 9,/PRNewswire/Prime Minister Narendravirtually addressed the inaugural, being hosted by theAlliance (ISA) on September 5-6. With 119 member and signatory countries, the ISA works to advance globalenergy adoption, particularly focusing on developing nations. "The world must collectively address the imbalance in renewables' investments.andmust be democratized to help developing countries. As ISA co-founder, India is committed to working with the world for a green, inclusive future. ISA, through global policy and action, is leading the world to a future powered by the sun," the Hon'ble Prime Minister said.