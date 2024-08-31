Anche ad Amsterdam si mangia benissimo ma dovete stare lontano dai coffee shop

Leggi tutta la notizia su gamberorosso

(Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) Non si può visitaresenza una passeggiata tra Piazza Dam, la casa di Anna Frank e le strade costellate di. Eppure c’è una tutta un’altrada scoprire, specialmente dal punto di vista gastronomico. A partire dal quartiere Noord, il nuovo cuore pulsante della città costruito in un ex cantiere navale (NDSM Wharf) e ormai sede di numerosi locali, gallerie d’arte e boutique. Quest’ultimo non è troppodalle attrazioni principali, ma basta allontanarsi ancora un pochino per concedersi nuove esperienze gustative per tutte le tasche e i gusti (con grande soddisfazione per chi segue una dieta vegetariana).