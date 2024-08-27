2024, IAI Global Design Award Unveiled: THINKCAR Tech's THINKTOOL CE EVD Wins the Excellence Award! (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The IAI Global Design Award, a highly regarded accolade in the international Design field, has recently announced its winners. THINKCAR Tech Co., Ltd, has been honored with the IAI Excellence Award - Industrial Product Design for its innovative new energy comprehensive diagnostic device, THINKTOOL CE EVD. The IAI Global Design Award is one of the most authoritative and influential Awards in the Global Design community, aimed at recognizing outstanding works in various Design fields. This Award not only represents the highest honor in the Design industry but also affirms the innovative spirit, commitment, and creativity of the winners.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Tiffany & Co. e il premio ai migliori designer : arriva il Jewelry Design Award - . Marianna Soru Seguici su Google News L'articolo Tiffany & Co. Le candidature per il programma del 2024 sono partite ieri, lunedì 29 luglio 2024. E non è finita: insieme al riconoscimento, anche un premio di 50. Si tratta di un premio che nasce per celebrare i designer di gioielli, in particolare i giovani americani. Infine, i partecipanti saranno annunciati in autunno, mentre il vincitore sarà svelato all’inizio del 2025.
- LOST MARY and QUAQ triumph with several renowned design awards - html . In the meantime, vigorous bursts of flavor and vapor, accurate temperature control, instant coil saturation, and consistent flavor reproduction — outcomes brought by QUAQ — were all chronicled and demystified how they complement with each other to elevate adult users' experience. co. For years, LOST MARY has progressed in breaking free from traditional product forms, navigating unchartered innovation territories, and bringing the best possible user experience with new designs, technologies and flavors.
- A Ben Burtt - sound designer e montatore di Star Wars e Indiana Jones - Vision Award Ticinomoda a Locarno77 - Il leggendario sound designer, montatore e voice actor di Guerre stellari e Indiana Jones, nonché voce di Wall-E, sarà omaggiato nel corso del Locarno Film Festival 2024. Il Locarno Film Festival 2024 annuncia l'omaggio a Ben Burtt, sound designer, montatore e voice actor di Guerre stellari e Indiana Jones. La cerimonia di premiazione si svolgerà mercoledì 14 agosto in Piazza Grande, mentre giovedì 15 Burtt parteciperà a un incontro con il pubblico al Forum @Spazio Cinema.
- South Korean Students Win Top Honor at Red Dot Design Awards for Innovative Syringe - IKSAN, Aug. 27 (Korea Bizwire) – Two South Korean university students have clinched the highest honor at the prestigious 2024 Red Dot design award for their groundbreaking medical device design. koreabizwire
- Questex Recognized for Content Excellence with 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards Finalists - The awards are the most prestigious recognition for excellence in editorial content and design media/publishing industry. “Content is the foundation of our business. Our deep industry knowledge drives ... finance.yahoo
