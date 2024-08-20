Controlled Clinical Trial Results for FDA-Approved Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire Published in Nature Communications (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Nature Communications has Published the peer-reviewed Results of Neuromod Devices' TENT-A3 (Treatment Evaluation of Neuromodulation for Tinnitus – Stage A3) Clinical Trial for the first and only FDA-Approved bimodal Tinnitus Treatment Device, Lenire. The Results Published in the Clinical Trial paper titled: Combining sound with tongue stimulation for the Treatment of Tinnitus: a multi-site single-arm Controlled pivotal Trial, were central to Lenire's successful De Novo US FDA Grant approval. The Published paper is available at: https://www.Nature.com/articles/s41467-024-50473-z Lenire is a bimodal neuromodulation Device which has been shown to provide relief from Tinnitus that can sustain for at least 12-months after Treatment in large-scale Clinical Trials.
