Carragher critica il Chelsea | Troppi acquisti se fossi un giocatore firmerei per altri club

L'ex bandiera del Liverpool Jamie Carragher si è scagliato contro la campagna mercato del Chelsea, durante la trasmissione Monday Night Football, dopo la notizia del ritorno di Joao Felix ai Blues con contro partita Conor Gallagher che, nonostante due ottime annate a Londra, diventa oggetto dell'infinita sessione di trasferimenti del club inglese. "Il Chelsea deve smettere di acquistare nuovi giocatori. Se fossi un giocatore non firmerei per il Chelsea. Preferirei firmare per un club che dia più certezza con un contratto più breve. I giocatori vanno e vengono ogni settimana. Sterling è stato escluso per scelta tecnica e la rosa è troppo lunga. Non capisco perché i calciatori accettano le offerte del Chelsea".
