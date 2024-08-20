Carragher critica il Chelsea | Troppi acquisti se fossi un giocatore firmerei per altri club

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) L'ex bandiera del Liverpool Jamiesi è scagliato contro la campagna mercato del, durante la trasmissione Monday Night Football, dopo la notizia del ritorno di Joao Felix ai Blues con contro partita Conor Gallagher che, nonostante due ottime annate a Londra, diventa oggetto dell'infinita sessione di trasferimenti delinglese. "Ildeve smettere di acquistare nuovi giocatori. Seunnonper il. Preferirei firmare per unche dia più certezza con un contratto più breve. I giocatori vanno e vengono ogni settimana. Sterling è stato escluso per scelta tecnica e la rosa è troppo lunga. Non capisco perché i calciatori accettano le offerte del".