Trailblazers Choose VinFast | Early Adopters on the VF 8

(Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2024 -, Vietnam's trailblazing automaker, is making waves in the electric vehicle scene with its VF 8 model. While it might not be a household name in Europe yet, the VF 8 offers a unique blend of style, technology, and value that's catching the eye of adventurous. “I was drawn to the VF 8's striking design and advanced technology. As a newer brand with room to grow,was the perfect fit, allowing me to make a statement on the road with its innovative features," said Armelin Asimane, a French systems engineer who received his VF 8 in May.like Asimane, from both Europe and Vietnam, are sharing their experiences, highlighting why the VF 8 could be a smart choice in today's fast-paced automotive world. The VF 8 isn't just another cookie-cutter EV.