Tintin Reporter – The Cigars of the Pharaoh arriverà su Switch (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Tintinimaginatio e Microids sono felici di annunciare che il videogame Tintin Reporter – The Cigars of the Pharaoh, co-prodotto da Tintinimaginatio e Microids e sviluppato dallo studio spagnolo Pendulo Studios, un nome di spicco nei giochi d’avventura da quasi 30 anni, arriverà su Nintendo Switch il 17 ottobre 2024! Siamo entusiasti di annunciare un importante aggiornamento. Questa nuova versione è ricca di funzioni accattivanti: intraprendete una nuova sequenza con Tintin a cavallo, esplorate una galleria esclusiva di personaggi e immergetevi nella modalità Tintinologo, pensata per i fan più curiosi e appassionati. In questa modalità, durante il viaggio, scoprirete una serie di aneddoti sul mondo di Hergé.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
