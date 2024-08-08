Patricia Arquette e Tom Felton Si Uniscono a Zazie Beetz nel Thriller Horror “They Will Kill You” (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Scritto da MisterMovie.it, Patricia Arquette, celebre per i suoi ruoli iconici nel cinema e in televisione, e Tom Felton, noto soprattutto per il ruolo di Draco Malfoy nella saga di Harry Potter, sono entrati a far parte del cast di “They Will Kill You”, l’atteso Thriller Horror che vede già coinvolta Zazie Beetz di Deadpool 2. Questo progetto promette di essere una delle produzioni più intriganti e oscure del panorama cinematografico attuale. Prodotto da Nocturna Pictures, l’etichetta Horror fondata dai registi di It, Andy e Barbara Muschietti, il film sarà diretto da Kirill Sokolov, se il progetto otterrà il via libera definitivo. They Will Kill You sarà cofinanziato e distribuito da New Line, con una sceneggiatura firmata dallo stesso Sokolov e Alex Litvak. La trama di “They Will Kill You” si presenta come un mix tonale tra “Ready or Not” e “The Raid”.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
