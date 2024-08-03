Bcc Innovation festival tre progetti toscani superano la prima selezione

Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Firenze, 1 agosto 2024 – Sono tre iche partecipano alla seconda fase del Bcc, il percorso di idee innovative che diventeranno impresa promosso dal gruppo Bcc Iccrea. Sono Zerow, progetto che arriva da Scandicci, che vuole realizzare una piattaforma B2B innovativa concepita per rivoluzionare la gestione dei rifiuti nell'industria della moda, Rocchi Technologies, da Chiusi, con l’obiettivo di trasformare il rumore in silenzio con un dispositivo innovativo e Tggold da Siena, per la creazione di una tuta esoscheletrica modulare per gli arti superiori.