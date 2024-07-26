Xiamen Airlines Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Xiamen, China, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On July 25, 2024, the 40th Anniversary Ceremony of Xiamen Airlines was held in Xiamen. At this event, the review of the company's 40-year inspiring history was made, and a new blueprint mapped. In his letter replied to Xiamen Airlines employees to celebrate the Anniversary, President Xi Jinping extended warm congratulations, and expressed fervent hopes. Zhao Dong, Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, remarked that the president's words mean both the highest honor the company has received, and the greatest responsibility awaiting fulfillment.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Aeroporto di Venezia: parte il 26 settembre il volo diretto su Shanghai di China Eastern Airlines. - Il Gruppo SAVE informa: "La conferma ufficiale è arrivata in questi giorni, dopo il recente viaggio a Shanghai del Presidente del Gruppo SAVE, Enrico Marchi, e del Direttore Sviluppo Aviation, Camillo ... md80
- “GRUPPO SAVE “ * AEROPORTO VENEZIA: «PARTE IL 26/9 IL VOLO DIRETTO SU SHANGHAI DI “CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES“, 40% IL RISPARMIO DI TEMPO» - (Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) – ... agenziagiornalisticaopinione
